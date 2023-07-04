Yet another devastating monsoon spell as heavy rain lashes Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

July 04, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With the rainfall that rattled the state since Sunday showing no signs of abating, the eastern high ranges of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta appear to have been caught in yet another devastating phase of monsoon.

From inundating houses to damaging crops, the heavy rain lashing the region has left a trail of destruction. The incessant rain caused a heavy gush of water through canals and paddy fields. Water entered several houses and shops, besides submerging roads in different places and knocking off the power cable network.

Kottayam district received an average rainfall of 110.74 mm till Tuesday morning with Kottayam recording the highest volume of 149.2 mm. Water level in all major rivers across the region has recorded a steady rise since Monday with the Meenachil river crossing the warning level in a couple of points.

The floodwaters gushing through the Pampa have already taken over the causeways at Arayanjilimon and Kurumbanmoozhy while those across the Manimala river at Mundakkayam, Pazhayidom and Mookkenpetty are on the verge of being submerged by the rising water. Considering the sharp rise in the water level of the Manimala river, the Central Water Commission has issued a warning for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The Pullakayar river, which breached its banks and caused widespread damage across Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats in 2021, yet again witnessed a heavy gush of flood waters from the Wagamon hills.

Villages on the high ranges have been on their toes in view of the intense showers whereas low-lying areas in the western part of the district are under the threat of inundation.

Connectivity to major hill destinations such as Elaveezha Poonjira, Wagamon and Illikkalkallu faced major disruptions. Restrictions have been imposed on the traffic to locations inside the forests including Gavi in Pathanamthitta.

The torrential rain that continued to lash the Sabarimala forests also triggered heavy inflow into the dams in the district. Live storage of water in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir, which touched a historic low last week, rose to 13.36 % while all five shutters of the Maniyar barrage are soon slated to open for regulating the storage.

Water level in the Moozhiyar dam, meanwhile, has reached 185.65 m as against the maximum storage level of 192. 63 m. Water level in the Pampa reservoir too recorded a marked improvement with the water level reaching 965.75 m as against the upper ceiling of 986.33 m.

In Kottayam, the Revenue department has opened three relief camps, which together accommodate 25 people from seven families.

A team of the National Disaster Response force has been stationed at Thiruvalla for deployment in case of emergency situations.

