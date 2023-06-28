Yeroor becomes first local body in Kollam to attain total sanitation status

June 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

Clean and Green Yeroor, a project undertaken by the grama panchayat as part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam, has completed all phases, including data collection through QR code.

The first local body in Kollam district to attain total sanitation status in solid waste management, the panchayat has been following a multi-pronged strategy to ensure proper garbage-disposal practices. Through systematic work, the local body has completed 100% doorstep and user fee collection through the Haritha Karma Sena.

“Last month the panchayat collected ₹3.55 lakh as user fee and we have 38 members in the Haritha Karma Sena. We have provided a vehicle for collecting waste from various wards and the project was launched with the aim of streamlining the waste management system. In the first phase, a meeting of people’s representatives, political party leaders, government officials, school PTA members, voluntary organisations, Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti representatives and Kudumbashree members was held. This was followed by a range of activities, including processions to spread awareness in all wards,” said panchayat president T. Ajayan.

Mobile app

The local body is also using the smart garbage monitoring mobile application developed by Keltron for monitoring and coordinating waste disposal activities.

The construction of the district’s first biogas plant is progressing at the panchayat. A ₹65-lakh project under Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBARdhan) scheme, the plant will treat all the waste from the oil palm plantation in Yeroor.

Sufficient number of mini material collection facilities (MCFs) have been set up in all 19 wards of the panchayat and the Yeroor market has been renovated with all modern facilities for proper waste treatment. Currently, the panchayat has a well-equipped MCF next to the market, a baling machine, office facility for Haritha Karma Sena, bottle booths at major junctions, and systems for bio-waste management in schools and institutions.

Bio-bins

While bio-bins have been distributed to nearly 1,500 households with 10% beneficiary contribution, the panchayat has also installed 20 CCTV cameras at old dumping sites. “We have facility to segregate waste and both reusable and non-reusable plastic material will be handed over to Clean Kerala Company. The objective is to maintain the panchayat garbage-free,” added the president.

The goal of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam campaign is to make the district completely garbage free by March 31, 2024.