Yemen apex court seeks documents from Nimisha Priya

February 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Supreme Court of Yemen has reportedly asked Nimisha Priya, a Malayali convict facing death row in Yemeni jail, to furnish all documents to speed up the case.

Ms. Priya, a nurse who hails from Kollengode. near here, was convicted of murdering a Yemeni man named Talal Abdo Mahdi. The incident took place in July 2017.

Ms. Priya was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2020 after she pleaded guilty. Although she appealed a to higher court, her death sentence was upheld last year.

The Supreme Court of Yemen has been considering her final appeal even when there have been parallel attempts to get her a pardon by offering blood money to the victim’s family.

The prosecution at the Supreme Court has asked Ms. Priya to furnish all documents, including that of the blood money, for winding up the appeal hearing.