Yellow alerts issued for southern, central districts

Summer showers are likely to strengthen further over the central and southern districts of the State later this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Yellow alerts for isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in 24 hours) have been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki for Thursday and Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki for Friday. All 14 districts are likely to get light to medium rainfall this week.

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the State. Till Friday, one or two places in Kerala and also the Lakshadweep islands can expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusting winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

Widespread rain was reported in the State on Monday. Kerala has so far received its normal quota of summer rainfall this season and rain is expected to continue till the formal commencement of the southwest monsoon in June.

The IMD has predicted a normal southwest monsoon for the country as a whole this year.

Advisory to fishermen

The IMD has asked fishermen to avoid the Kanyakumari, the Maldives and Lakshadweep coasts due to the persistence of squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned the public about the strong possibility of lightning, especially between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.