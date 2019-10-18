Yellow alerts issued for all districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for all 14 districts on Saturday and 13 districts, except Kasaragod, on Sunday with the northeast monsoon remaining active over Kerala.

Yellow alerts indicate the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in these districts. A yellow alert has been issued for the Lakshadweep Islands also for Saturday.

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with occasional isolated heavy rain can be expected till October 23.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned of the possibility of lightning accompanying the rain between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. People should avoid open spaces and rooftops during this period.

With squally weather expected over parts of the Arabian Sea, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea on Saturday.

Squally weather is likely in east-central parts of the sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep on Saturday and east-central Arabian Sea and the Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka coasts on Sunday, according to the IMD.