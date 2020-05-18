Yellow alerts in nine districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 May 2020 19:06 IST

Thunderstorms likely in State till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts in nine districts for Tuesday, indicating that the pre-monsoon showers would continue to be active over Kerala.

Yellow alerts signal the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period). The alerts have been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The other districts can expect light to medium rainfall, according to a Monday evening update by IMD.

The IMD has reiterated its warning that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in the State till May 21. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as there is a likelihood of strong winds blowing from a northwesterly direction along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep.

The IMD had forecast that the pre-monsoon showers are likely to last till May-end in Kerala. From March 1 to May 14, Kerala has received its normal quota of summer showers.

For Monday, the national weather agency had issued yellow alerts in 13 districts except Thiruvananthapuram. By evening, Thiruvananthapuram, which too had received copious showers, was added to Monday’s list.