Yellow alerts for five districts on Nov. 17

Published - November 16, 2024 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Light to moderate showers are likely to continue in the State for a few more days powered by a trough over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, the cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast is now seen as a trough from the Comorin area to the southwest Bay of Bengal, extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, isolated heavy rains are expected in five districts on Sunday (November 17) and a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad forecasting rains in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. 

