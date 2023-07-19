Yellow alert issued for three districts in State

July 19, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday. A cyclonic circulation persists over the Northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. The cyclonic circulation also persists over south Chhattisgarh.

Under its influence, the low pressure area is likely to form during the next 24 hours, which is likely to trigger widespread light to moderate showers across the State. A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains has been issued for three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod- on Thursday. High waves in the range of 3 - 3.5 meters are also forecasted till 11.30 p.m. on Thursday along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, Padinjarathara Dam in Wayanad reported the highest rainfall of 8 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Palakkad 5 cm, and Vythiri in Wayanad 4 cm. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast.