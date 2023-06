June 18, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala is likely to witness isolated heavy rains and thundershowers for the next four days, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department in Thiruvananthapuram on June 17.

A yellow alert has been issued for five districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Idukki — on Sunday warning of isolated heavy rain.

Central and north Kerala are also likely to receive isolated heavy rain till June 21, the bulletin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT