Yellow alert issued for eight districts

With the weather office forecasting increased thunderstorm activity over Kerala for the next five days, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a yellow alert indicating isolated heavy rainfall till May 18 for eight districts: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. Malappuram district is also likely to receive isolated heavy rain on May 18.

Some districts are likely to receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall per day during the period.

The KSDMA has warned the public to take precautions against lightning strikes during thunderstorms.

The Met centre here has also forecast squally weather conditions with wind speed reaching 45-55 km/hour, gusting to 65 km/h, over the Comorin – the Maldives area and Lakshadweep area -- under the influence of the deep depression threatening to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till Sunday evening, into the central Bay of Bengal on May 17 and 18 and the north Bay of Bengal on May 19 and 20.