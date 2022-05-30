Yellow alert in six districts today

A yellow alert has been sounded in six districts in the State on Tuesday warning of isolated heavy rains, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Monday. The alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The State is also likely to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning for the next four days under the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India in lower and middle tropospheric levels, a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast and a trough from the this cyclonic circulation to Southwest Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

Conditions are also favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal land northeastern states during next 3-4 days, the bulletin said.

Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next four days; over Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, along and off Kerala coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, said the bulletin.