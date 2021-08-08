Yellow alert in several districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 August 2021 19:12 IST

Monsoon showing signs of strengthening over State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur on yellow alert till Wednesday for isolated heavy rainfall.

Malappuram and Kasaragod are on yellow alert on Wednesday.

After a brief lull, the southwest monsoon has been showing signs of strengthening over the State.

Strong winds

Strong winds have been forecast in the southwest, west-central and northern parts of the Arabian Sea and fishermen have been advised not to venture into these regions.