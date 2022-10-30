Yellow alert in seven districts on Monday

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 30, 2022 21:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With the northeast monsoon advancing to Kerala on Sunday, the State is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till Thursday, especially in the southern and central regions, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki on Monday, warning of isolated heavy thunderstorms triggered by the easterlies and the combined influence of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The IMD declared the onset of northeast monsoon over southern peninsular India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, on Saturday with the setting in of deep easterlies over Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app