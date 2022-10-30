Yellow alert in seven districts on Monday

With the northeast monsoon advancing to Kerala on Sunday, the State is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till Thursday, especially in the southern and central regions, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki on Monday, warning of isolated heavy thunderstorms triggered by the easterlies and the combined influence of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD declared the onset of northeast monsoon over southern peninsular India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, on Saturday with the setting in of deep easterlies over Tamil Nadu.