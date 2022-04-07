Yellow alert in seven districts today

The southern and parts of central Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy showers on Friday and Saturday influenced by the cyclonic circulations over Bay of Bengal.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a yellow alert in seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki on Friday warning of isolated heavy showers.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood to interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Further, a cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood persists, while another cyclonic circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood.

Under the influence of these weather systems, scattered and fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning was very likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next five days, while isolated heavy rainfall was likely over south Kerala on Friday and Saturday, said the bulletin.