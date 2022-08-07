Yellow alert in nine districts today

Mattannur records the highest rainfall at 12 cm

The State is likely to receive enhanced rainfall triggered by the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert across the State except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam on Monday, warning of isolated heavy rainfall.

The low pressure area formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal now lies as a well-marked low pressure area over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and move westnorthwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, said the bulletin issued on Sunday.

Further, an offshore trough persists from the south Maharashtra coast to the north Kerala coast. Under the influence of the weather systems, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till Thursday, said the bulletin.

Already, some pockets in North Kerala and ghat areas of the State have been experiencing heavy rain under the influence of the weather system. Mattannur in Kannur recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, followed by Kannur Airport (11 cm), Hosdurg (10 cm) and Kudulu in Kasaragod (9cm), and Kannur and Vythiri in Wayanad with 7 cm each.