Yellow alert in nine districts on November 3

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 02, 2022 21:02 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for nine districts on Thursday warning of isolated thunderstorms triggered by northeasterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. The alert has been issued across the State except for Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The thundershowers influenced by the cyclonic circulation and strong northeasterlies will continue till November 6, said the bulletin.

