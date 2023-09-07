ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert in nine districts of Kerala on Friday

September 07, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Stadium Junction in Kozhikode witnesses waterlogging on Thursday following heavy rain. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The southwest monsoon remained active over the northern parts of the State on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain, triggered by a cyclonic circulation, lashing central and northern districts in the past 48 hours.

Vadakara in Kozhikode received the highest rainfall of 17 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Mahe with 16 cm, Urumi in Kozhikode (12 cm), Kozhikode (9 cm), Karipur in Malappuram, Quilandi in Kozhikode, the Malampuzha Dam in Palakkad and Aralam in Kannur with 8 cm each.  

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, a cyclonic circulation over south interior Odisha now lies over the central parts of interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh and moving south-westward. An east-west shear zone (an area filled with opposing winds) also runs roughly above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive isolated heavy showers for the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued for nine districts on Friday warning of isolated heavy rain in the State except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

