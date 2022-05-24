Yellow alert in four districts today

After a brief lull, rain gained strength with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall occurring over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala and Mahe.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday, Kochi recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm in the last 24 hours ended Tuesday morning followed by Thiruvananthapuram 8 cm and Cherthala 7 cm.

Conditions are favourable for the further advance of southwest monsoon over some parts of southwest Arabian Sea; Southeast Arabian Sea; Maldives and Comorin area; South and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; and Northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.

A yellow alert has been sounded in four districts – Pathnamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode – on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over southeast Arabian Sea along and off south Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area, the bulletin said.