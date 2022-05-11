Yellow alert in four districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in four districts on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rain under the influence of the Asani cyclone. Yellow alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts. The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression and crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram on Wednesday evening. It is likely to weaken further into a depression by Thursday morning, according to the IMD.