Yellow alert in five districts on Sunday

September 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Under the influence of the combined weather systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the State received copious rains in the last couple of days. Ernakulam South witnessed the highest rainfall of 13 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Hosdurg in Kasaragod with 11 cm, Quilandi in Kozhikode and Palluruthy in Ernakulam with 10 cm each, and Kozhikode, Mavelikara in Alappuzha and Pirappancode in Thiruvananthapuram with 9 cm each.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, a well marked low pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coast has now intensified into a depression over the same region. It is likely to move east-northeastwards and cross the Konkan-Goa coast between Panjim and Ratnagiri by Saturday night.

Another well marked low pressure area persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal during next 24 hours. Under the combined influence of the systems coupled with a cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast, isolated heavy rainfall is likely across the State.

A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Sunday, with warning of isolated heavy rains.