Yellow alert in eight districts today

Central and North Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy rain on Wednesday under the influence of a low pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. A yellow alert has been sounded in eight districts from Ernakulam to Kasaragod except Palakkad warning of isolated showers (1.5 cm to 6.4 cm).

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological department (IMD), apart from the low pressure, the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from the Gujarat coast to the Maharashtra coast. Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

High sea waves crash against the shore on the Eve’s beach at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Under the combined influence of the weather systems, most parts of the State are likely to receive isolated heavy showers till July 9.

Meanwhile, North Kerala received heavy spells of rain on Tuesday with Kudulu in Kasaragod recording the highest rainfall of 13 cm followed by Peringome in Kannur (11 cm) and Aralam (9 cm).