Yellow alert in eight districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM An yellow alert has been sounded in eight districts from Pathnamthitta in the south to Kozhikode in north on Friday, warning of isolated heavy rain. A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Thursday said widespread moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the State for the next four days under the influence of westerly winds along the west coast and a trough from Rayalaseema to the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels.