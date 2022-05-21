Kerala

Yellow alert in eight districts today

The State is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered by a cyclonic circulation.

The cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated heavy rain is very likely over Kerala-Mahe during the next five days, said a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

It said there would be significant reduction in rainfall activity over south Peninsular India from Sunday.

A yellow alert has been sounded in eight districts - Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur- on Sunday warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Thodupuzha in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Kozhikode 9 cm; Piravam 9 cm, Ernakulam South 8 cm, Parumbikulam 8 cm and Chalakudi 8 cm. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2022 8:34:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/yellow-alert-in-eight-districts-today/article65443257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY