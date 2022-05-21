Yellow alert in eight districts today
The State is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered by a cyclonic circulation.
The cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated heavy rain is very likely over Kerala-Mahe during the next five days, said a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.
It said there would be significant reduction in rainfall activity over south Peninsular India from Sunday.
A yellow alert has been sounded in eight districts - Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur- on Sunday warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Thodupuzha in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Kozhikode 9 cm; Piravam 9 cm, Ernakulam South 8 cm, Parumbikulam 8 cm and Chalakudi 8 cm.
