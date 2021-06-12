Yellow alert in capital

The district administration has asked the public to remain alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the district on yellow alert on June 13 and June 15 given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period).

District Collector Navjot Khosa urged coastal communities to remain especially watchful due to the possibility of high waves lashing the coast. People residing in vulnerable locations in the district have been requested to cooperate with the authorities and relocate to safer places, if needed.

Fishermen have been advised to ensure the safety of fishing equipment and boats kept on the beaches.

The COVID-19 protocol should be observed in relief camps, the Collector said. Citing an IMD alert for fishing, the district administration has advised fishermen not to venture out into the sea till June 16 as strong winds with speeds touching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph are likely along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts and the Lakshadweep region.

The southwest monsoon, which set in over the State on June 3, is showing signs of picking up after a slow start to the season.