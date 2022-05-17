Yellow alert in capital till May 21

Night travel should be avoided in hill areas

Anglers try their luck at the Valiathura Pier as high waves pound the coast in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday following cyclonic activity. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The district administration has put its disaster management machinery on standby following a heavy rainfall warning issued by the Met office on Tuesday.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said an yellow alert had been issued for the capital up to May 21, indicating heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm over a period of 24 hours). An official pressnote quoting her directed people living in low-lying areas, river banks, landslip-prone areas, downstream areas of reservoirs and the coastal belt to exercise caution and relocate to safer locations on the advice of officials. Night travel should be avoided in hill areas.

The pressnote also urged citizens in relief camps to observe COVID-19 norms.