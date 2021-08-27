Yellow alert in 9 Kerala districts; isolated heavy rainfall predicted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 August 2021 11:00 IST

One shutter of the Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram district has been raised by 30 cm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put nine Kerala districts on yellow alert on Friday given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad are on yellow alert, according to a 10 a.m. update from the weather agency. The remaining five districts can expect light to moderate rainfall on Friday.

Enhanced monsoon activity is likely over the State till August 30, with some districts likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday. All 14 districts are on heavy rainfall alert on Saturday, with Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad are on orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period) on Sunday. Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad are on orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

A decrease in the monsoon rainfall is expected from August 31, Tuesday.

Fishermen have been warned that squally weather is likely along the Kerala coast and the Lakshadweep region till Monday.