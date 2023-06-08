ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert in 8 districts today

June 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An yellow alert has been issued for eight districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur on Friday warning of isolated heavy rains.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till June 12.

Further, gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph is likely to prevail over the central Arabian Sea, while wind speed is likely to be at 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 over adjoining areas of the South Arabian Sea on Friday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until further instructions and fishermen who already venture at the deep Arabian Sea are advised to return to the coast immediately.

