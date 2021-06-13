Kerala

Yellow alert in 11 districts

Rainfall is likely to be widespread over Kerala till Thursday, with the southwest monsoon showing signs of revival.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put 11 districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Palakkad, on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Monday. All 14 districts are on yellow alert on Tuesday as per a 4 p.m. weather update on Sunday.

Several districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Thursday.

Fishermen have been advised not to set out to sea till Thursday due to the likely strong winds touching 40-50 kmph speed along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over Lakshadweep.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that high waves in the range of three to 3.2 metres are likely along the coast of southern Tamil Nadu from Colachel to Dhanushkodi till Tuesday night.


