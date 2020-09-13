Yellow alert in 10 districts today

A low pressure area formed over the west-central part of the Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday. It is likely to become more marked by Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is monitoring the situation, said. The low pressure area is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next four days, IMD said.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall warning issued by the weather agency for Kerala is valid till Thursday. Many districts can expect steady rainfall, the IMD indicated.

Yellow alerts, given the possibility of heavy rainfall, have been issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam for Monday.