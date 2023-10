October 30, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Monday warning of isolated heavy rain.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, light to moderate northeasterlies prevail over Kerala in the lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of the wind, rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in the State for the next five days, said the bulletin.

