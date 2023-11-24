November 24, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The intensity of rain that has been lashing parts of the State for the last couple of days is likely to be subdued for the next few days. However, a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by Saturday and subsequently intensify into a depression by Monday, which will trigger widespread rain across the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for two districts – Ernakulam and Kozhikode - on Friday warning of isolated heavy rain.

Meanwhie, incessant heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, continued to batter many districts of Kerala on Thursday, prompting authorities to urge people to exercise extra vigil in high ranges and low-lying areas. Hilly areas witnessed landslips and mudslides in Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. Intense waterlogging affected the normal life of people in several places, cutting across villages and towns.

Continuous rain flooded several low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram, disrupting normal life and creating traffic snarls. The hilly areas of Nedumangadu and Neyyattinkara also witnessed heavy rain.

The water level in major rivers in Pathanamthitta, where a red alert was sounded by the India Meteorological Department, was rising, authorities said.

Heavy waterlogging was reported on the Pathanamthitta-Thiruvalla and Punalur-Muvattupuzha roads.

Widespread destruction of agriculture and damage to properties were reported in the Thiruvalla and Konni areas and traffic was disrupted on the Kumali-Munnar road as uprooted trees blocked vehicles.

The shutters of the Kallarkutty and Pambla dams in Idukki districts were raised in the morning due to increased water levels. In the wake of the raising of the shutters in the dams, the Idukki Collector urged people living on the shores of the Periyar and Muthirapuzhayar rivers to exercise extra vigil.

