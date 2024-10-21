Yellow alert for two districts on Tuesday

A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki on Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A low pressure area has formed over the east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Monday. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by Tuesday morning and into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24. Under the influence, the State is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next five days.