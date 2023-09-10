ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for two districts on Sept. 11

September 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued for two districts – Idukki and Malappuram – by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday with warning of isolated heavy rains. The rain is likely to subside across the State from Monday with the weakening of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal.

However, a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal around Tuesday, according to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kodungalloor in Thrissur, Kunnamthanam in Pathanamthitta, and Kalamassery in Ernakulam have received the highest rainfall of 7 cm each during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, followed by Vaikom in Kottayam and Urumi in Kozhikode with 6 cm each.

CONNECT WITH US