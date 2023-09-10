HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Yellow alert for two districts on Sept. 11

September 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued for two districts – Idukki and Malappuram – by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday with warning of isolated heavy rains. The rain is likely to subside across the State from Monday with the weakening of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal.

However, a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal around Tuesday, according to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kodungalloor in Thrissur, Kunnamthanam in Pathanamthitta, and Kalamassery in Ernakulam have received the highest rainfall of 7 cm each during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, followed by Vaikom in Kottayam and Urumi in Kozhikode with 6 cm each.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.