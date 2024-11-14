Yellow alert for two districts on November 15

The northeast monsoon has been weak over Kerala for the past few days. However, isolated light to moderate spells will continue in the State triggered by the cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast now lies over Lakshadweep and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive light spells for the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha and Thrissur on Friday warning of isolated heavy rain.