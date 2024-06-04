Yellow alert for three districts on June 5

After a robust start, the southwest monsoon continued to remain subdued in most parts of the State, except for a few stations in north Kerala. For the second consecutive day, Vellarikundu in Kasaragod and Aralam in Kannur witnessed some intense spells during the daytime on Tuesday, while the rain was largely light to moderate in the rest of the stations across the State.

The State is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days, triggered by a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and another cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains in three districts—Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod—on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.