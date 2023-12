December 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for three districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam—warning of isolated heavy rains on Friday. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive widespread showers for the next five days, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday.