Yellow alert for three districts on Tuesday

A yellow alert has been issued for three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod- warning of isolated heavy rains on Tuesday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, the depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Vidarbha and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours. A shear zone now runs over north Peninsular India and an off-shore trough persists along the south Gujarat to north Kerala coast. Further, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.

