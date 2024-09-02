ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for three districts on Tuesday

Updated - September 02, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters cross a busy street in Pattom as it rained during evening hours in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

A yellow alert has been issued for three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod- warning of isolated heavy rains on Tuesday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, the depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Vidarbha and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours. A shear zone now runs over north Peninsular India and an off-shore trough persists along the south Gujarat to north Kerala coast. Further, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / rains / flood

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US