GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yellow alert for three districts on Tuesday

Updated - September 02, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters cross a busy street in Pattom as it rained during evening hours in Thiruvananthapuram.

Commuters cross a busy street in Pattom as it rained during evening hours in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

A yellow alert has been issued for three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod- warning of isolated heavy rains on Tuesday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, the depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Vidarbha and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours. A shear zone now runs over north Peninsular India and an off-shore trough persists along the south Gujarat to north Kerala coast. Further, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.

Related Topics

Kerala / rains / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.