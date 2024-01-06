ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for three districts on Sunday

January 06, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for three districts – Ernakulam, Idukki and Palakkad - on Sunday warning of isolated heavy rains. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, a cyclonic circulation lies over Lakshadweep and a trough runs from the system to Vidarbha, while another trough runs from south Sri Lanka to the southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast. Under the influence of the twin system, the State is likely experience moderate showers for the next five days. 

