ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for three districts in Kerala on Monday

Published - August 26, 2024 04:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon has become active in the core monsoon regions of coastal Karnataka, the Konkan region, Goa, and parts of southeast Gujarat with the formation of twin systems, one over the land and the other over the north Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the depression centred over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan is likely to intensify further into a deep depression over south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat by August 27.

Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly west-southwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining south Pakistan coasts around August 29. A low-pressure area may also form over the north Bay of Bengal by Sunday night and is likely to become more marked while moving west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Jharkhand during the subsequent two days. An offshore trough is also active from south Gujarat to the north Kerala coast.

Under the influence of the system, northern Kerala may witness some isolated heavy spells. The IMD issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / weather news

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US