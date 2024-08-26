Yellow alert for three districts in Kerala on Monday

The southwest monsoon has become active in the core monsoon regions of coastal Karnataka, the Konkan region, Goa, and parts of southeast Gujarat with the formation of twin systems, one over the land and the other over the north Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the depression centred over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan is likely to intensify further into a deep depression over south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat by August 27.

Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly west-southwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining south Pakistan coasts around August 29. A low-pressure area may also form over the north Bay of Bengal by Sunday night and is likely to become more marked while moving west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Jharkhand during the subsequent two days. An offshore trough is also active from south Gujarat to the north Kerala coast.

Under the influence of the system, northern Kerala may witness some isolated heavy spells. The IMD issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode on Monday.

