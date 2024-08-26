GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yellow alert for three districts in Kerala on Monday

Published - August 26, 2024 04:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon has become active in the core monsoon regions of coastal Karnataka, the Konkan region, Goa, and parts of southeast Gujarat with the formation of twin systems, one over the land and the other over the north Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the depression centred over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan is likely to intensify further into a deep depression over south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat by August 27.

Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly west-southwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining south Pakistan coasts around August 29. A low-pressure area may also form over the north Bay of Bengal by Sunday night and is likely to become more marked while moving west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Jharkhand during the subsequent two days. An offshore trough is also active from south Gujarat to the north Kerala coast.

Under the influence of the system, northern Kerala may witness some isolated heavy spells. The IMD issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode on Monday.

Related Topics

Kerala / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.