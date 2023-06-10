Yellow alert for six districts today

June 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon that hit the State on Thursday covered the entire parts of Kerala and advanced to more parts of Karnataka on Saturday, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The very severe cyclonic storm Biporjoy formed over the Arabian Sea moved away from the coast of Kerala and now lay centered about 700 km north-northwest of Goa. It would likely intensify further and move north-northwestward during the next 24 hours, the IMD said here on Saturday.

Further, a well-marked low pressure area persisted over northeast Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of the weather system, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm was likely in Kerala for the next five days. A yellow alert had been issued for six districts—Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad—on Sunday, warning of isolated heavy rains. The fishing activities suspended over the central, eastcentral and westcentral Arabian Sea would continue to till June 15, said the weather bulletin.