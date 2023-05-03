ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for six districts today on May 3

May 03, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for six districts on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rains. Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram are likely to receive isolated thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty wind, said the weather bulletin issued by the IMD. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 Kmph gusting to 55 Kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast.

