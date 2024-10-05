ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for six districts on Sunday

Published - October 05, 2024 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued for six districts on Sunday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated heavy rain to lash Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday triggered by the cyclonic circulations over the southeast Arabian Sea and the westcentral and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, the low pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation lies over northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood. Under the influence of the weather systems, the State is likely to receive moderate and heavy to very heavy rain at various parts of the State for the next five days, the weather bulletin said.

