Yellow alert for six districts on July 02

Published - July 01, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert forecasting isolated heavy rains has been issued for six districts in the State on Tuesday. Rain in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm are likely in 24 hours in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. An off-shore trough persists at mean sea level along the Maharashtra-Kerala coasts. Under the influence of the system, light to moderate showers are likely for the next five days in the State triggered by strong westerly and southwesterly winds that prevail in the lower levels over Kerala and Lakshadweep region, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

