Yellow alert for six districts in Kerala on Monday

A yellow alert has been issued for six districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod — warning of isolated heavy rains on Monday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the State is likely to receive fairly widespread to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the next five days powered by a deep depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh, and a low pressure area over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan. The deep depression is likely to move nearly westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours. An off-shore trough at mean sea level also runs along south Gujarat to north Kerala coast.

