Yellow alert for seven districts on Thursday

A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in the State on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rain. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are put on yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday, a low pressure area has formed over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over central Arabian Sea during subséquent three to four days. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to witness widespread rain including a few intense spells at some stations for the next five days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.