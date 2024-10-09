ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow alert for seven districts on Thursday

Published - October 09, 2024 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in the State on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rain. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are put on yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday, a low pressure area has formed over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over central Arabian Sea during subséquent three to four days. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to witness widespread rain including a few intense spells at some stations for the next five days.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US