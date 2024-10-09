GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yellow alert for seven districts on Thursday

Published - October 09, 2024 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in the State on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rain. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are put on yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday, a low pressure area has formed over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over central Arabian Sea during subséquent three to four days. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to witness widespread rain including a few intense spells at some stations for the next five days.  

